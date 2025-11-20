Lagos Assembly passes University of Medicine bill into law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has successfully passed into law the ‘University of Medicine and Health Sciences Bill’ as it completed its third reading on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

This landmark law is a crucial step aimed at strengthening the nation’s healthcare sector by addressing the critical shortage of medical professionals and boosting indigenous research capabilities.

Members of the House, including Adams Noheem, Mojeed Fatai, and Richard Kasunmu, among others, presided over the final stages of the bill, which will now be transmitted to the Governor for assent.

The proceedings were overshadowed by reports of rampant insecurity across the country. Lawmakers called for urgent government action on a series of recent, horrific incidents, performing a one-minute silence for the departed.

The Speaker, Dr Mudasiru Obasa, expressed profound shock and sorrow over the recent killing of an Army General, an incident widely seen as an alarming escalation of violence targeting high-ranking officials.

Lawmakers noted the disturbing rise in abductions, specifically mentioning a recent case of kidnapping in Kebbi State. A plea was made to the state government and security agencies for the swift and safe return of the children involved to their families.

Further tragedy was recorded with the brutal church killing in Ekiti State, an incident that underscores the vulnerability of citizens even in places of worship.

The House resolved to formally write to the state government and military authorities, urging them to intensify efforts to combat the escalating security challenges.

Celebrates Men’s, Children’s Days

Amidst the weighty legislative and security debates, the House took time to commemorate International Men’s Day and International Children’s Day, both falling on the same date.

Lawmaker representing Lagos Island, Omolara Olumegbon, initiated the celebration, calling for men and boys to be honoured for their dedication. “Man is not by power nor by being a leader, but by securing the family,” she asserted.

She commended men for staying strong. “Our aim is to celebrate men, take care of them for making life easy for women.”

Aro Moshood expressed his bafflement that men are not remembered on this day, stressing that men must take the lead in celebrating themselves.

Stephen Ogundipe echoed this sentiment, lamenting that most times our children don’t recognise our role in their lives and called on the House to consider a formal law to ensure the role of men is perpetually celebrated.

The Speaker, in his final remarks, offered a definition of true manhood. He described a man as a leader, truthful, and responsible. “A good man is not by money or wealth; it is one who does the right things,” he stated.

He added that a man is the head of the family and must provide, act as a role model, and not be a person who destroys the family. He concluded by thanking women for their support and urging men to continue fulfilling their responsibilities.