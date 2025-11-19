Lagos begins clearance of Tejuosho market

LAGOS State government, through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, yesterday, began clearance of Tejuosho Market in Yaba, Lagos State

The clearance operation is aimed at restoring sanity and upholding environmental standards in the area. The ministry said the operation was in line with the THEMES+ agenda f Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make the state cleaner and habitable for business.

Commissioner for the Envir onment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said public spaces must remain orderly, safe and free from obstruction, and that the ministry would continue to enforce the law and ensure compliance with environmental regulations across Lagos.

Speaking with The Guardian, Head, Public Affairs and Advocacy Unit, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI, Ajayi Lukman, said the agency received petitions against the traders three months ago and and engaged them in different occasions to leave the road but all the engagement did not yield fruit.

He said: “They didn’t turn a new leaf despite series of engagements and advocacy, and we decided to dislodge them today (November 18, 2028). The traders left their shops to move to walkways and setbacks. They also closed two lanes and left one for motorists. They converted the road into market without recourse

“Their excos came around to apologise. But no going back on our operation.”

The Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd), said residents must continue to make Lagos habitable and cleaner for business via monitoring of all environs.

He noted the resolve of the agency towards eradicating the nefarious acts perpetuated by environmentally-insensitive individuals as he bemoaned the negative impact posed to public health.

Cole also emphasised how open urination, defecation and improper refuse disposal contributed to the sub-par air quality in some parts of the state.