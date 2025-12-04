Lagos, Eko Roundcity unveil maiden trade fair, target 3,000 MSMEs

(L-R) Vice Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Hon. Adewale Dosunmu; Chairman, Yaba LCDA, Hon. Bayo Adefuye; Chairman, Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Daniel Odunayo; Chairman, Surulere LG, Hon. Bamidele Yusuf; Chairman, Eko Roundcity Fiesta, Ogboni Fouad Oki; Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (MCCTI), Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose; Permanent Secretary, MCCTI, Mr. Babatunde Onigbanjo; Vice Chairman, Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Hon. Murisiku Ajasa; and Vice Chairman, Lagos Island LG, Hon. Olatunji Folami; at the press conference to unveil the Lagos MSMEs Exclusive and Eko Roundcity Trade Fair at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa on Tuesday.

Lagos State Government has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Lagos Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Exclusive and Eko Round City Trade Fair.

The fair according to the government is a declaration of the government’s commitment to grassroots enterprise, inclusive growth and the empowerment of every Lagosian and it is expected to hold between Monday, 8th to 14th December 2025 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Khalto Press Centre Ikeja, to announce the event, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Bada Ambrose, said that the fair was designed to promote social inclusion by giving visibility and dignity to grassroots entrepreneurs who are often overlooked.

She said the initiative aims to give visibility and dignity to often-overlooked grassroots entrepreneurs by creating an inclusive marketplace that supports capacity building, business growth, and inter-LGA collaboration.

“This event will brings together five vibrant Local Government Areas: Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, and Apapa, including associated Local Council Development Areas such as Apapa Iganmu, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru-Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, Yaba, Coker Aguda and Itire Ikate, in a shared space where commerce, culture, and collaboration meet”, She said.

According to her, the idea of the Round City reflects the collective resolve to unify the diverse localities, linking the energy of Lagos Island, the industrious spirit of Apapa, the vibrant heartbeat of Surulere, the lively bustle of Lagos Mainland, and the rapidly emerging business corridors of Eti-Osa, into one inclusive marketplace.

“Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse, reflects this reality even more strongly. Our State contributes over 30 percent to Nigeria’s total GDP, powered not only by corporates but by millions of small and micro enterprises operating across our markets, streets, homes, and digital platforms. In 2024, the service sector, driven heavily by trade, made up over 90 percent of Lagos’ real GDP, with trade alone accounting for more than half of that figure in the second quarter. These facts speak clearly: when MSMEs thrive, Lagos thrives. And when Lagos thrives, Nigeria advances.” she said

Bada Ambrose who described the fair as a celebration of enterprise, resilience, creativity, and community stressed that the government is poised to give informal and micro-enterprises access to markets and knowledge, as well as open new pathways out of poverty for thousands of the citizens of Lagos.

She said “We have created strong pathways between MSMEs and support agencies, potential investors and public-private partners, giving our entrepreneurs the linkages they need to scale. For artisans and informal-sector operators, from roadside vendors to market traders, we have ensured full inclusion, recognition, and support. The cross-LGA collaboration zone brings entrepreneurs together to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and strengthen value chains across Lagos.”

She stated that the fair would become a foundation of long-term initiatives where a database of MSMEs and informal-sector actors across the five LGAs is developed to aid targeted support.

In his remark, the fair coordinator, Mr Fuad Oki appreciated the Ministry for organising the Fair to boost Lagos economy through the grassroot.

He mentioned that the fair would attract the informal sector, Artisans, food vendors, fashion designers, home décor producers, technology service providers, among others.

On behalf of the Local Government and Council Development Areas, the Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Yusuf Suleiman , commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his immense support, noting that the Fair will create a lot of opportunities for MSMEs and ensure their businesses thrive by strengthening grassroots economic activities.