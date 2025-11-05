Lagos impounds 155 vehicles, pledges sustained action against illegal garages, roadside shanties

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal roadside activities, impounding 155 vehicles, including tricycles and heavily loaded trucks, found operating unauthorised garages and parks across the Lagos Island axis.

The large-scale operation, supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, targeted unlawful garages, roadside shanties, and informal trading spots that have become sources of gridlock, environmental degradation and insecurity for residents and commuters.

Confirming the development in a statement yesterday, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, stated that the enforcement aligns with the agency’s 24-hour traffic management and control mandate.

Giwa stated that the operation forms part of the Lagos State government’s broader strategy to enhance mobility, enforce compliance, and maintain traffic sanity before, during, and after the forthcoming festive season.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to maintain law and order across all transport corridors through strict enforcement of traffic regulations and a zero-tolerance policy against infractions.

“Illegal garages, unregulated markets, and roadside shanties have persistently undermined our collective aspiration for a smooth and orderly traffic system in Lagos,” Giwa said. “These impoundments send a strong and unequivocal signal that the state government will no longer condone any unlawful activity capable of disrupting public order or endangering lives and property.”

He explained that the enforcement aims to promote a safe, clean, and orderly urban environment for motorists and pedestrians while restoring discipline to key traffic corridors.

The operation covered major flashpoints including Ebute-Ero, Oke-Arin Market, Odofin Street, Elegbata, and Marina (Oando Under Bridge), which have long been notorious for gridlock caused by unauthorised parking, indiscriminate trading, and makeshift garages.

Authorities noted that these illegal activities not only obstruct vehicular movement but also pose safety risks to pedestrians and legitimate business operators.

Residents and business owners in affected areas commended the government’s action, describing it as timely and necessary for reclaiming the city’s aesthetics and ensuring safety.

Giwa assured that the enforcement would be sustained and expanded to other parts of the state where similar infractions persist. He urged motorists, traders, and transport operators to comply with traffic and environmental regulations, stressing that voluntary compliance remains key to an efficient transport system.

He further advised motorists to report broken-down or abandoned vehicles, trailers, or trucks to LASTMA via its emergency hotline.

“The ultimate vision of the Lagos State government is to bequeath to its residents a safer, cleaner, and more liveable city. Adherence to traffic regulations is not merely a legal necessity but a shared civic responsibility,” he said.