Prompt intervention prevents catastrophe after gas truck crashes in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) yesterday prevented a major fire disaster after a gas-laden tanker overturned on the main carriageway at Chisco, en route to Victoria Island.

The incident occurred when the driver of a Howo white truck carrying cylinders of Compressed Natural Gas lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and spill its highly flammable load.

LASTMA operatives immediately cordoned off the area to prevent gas leakage or ignition, while a multi-agency emergency response involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lekki Concession Company, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria was activated.

The coordinated effort ensured the scene was secured and normalcy restored.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the professionalism of his officers and partner agencies, noting that the recovery operation followed strict safety procedures to eliminate further risk.

Heavy-duty cranes and specialised equipment were deployed to recover the tanker, while additional LASTMA officers managed traffic diversions through the new coastal road, reconnecting motorists via Bar Beach until the road was reopened.