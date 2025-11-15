Lagos is national asset, critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state should be regarded as a national asset, critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation, as the largest market in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this at the Lagos Agri-Innovation Summit 2.0, themed: “Thriving Food Systems: Smart Future,” held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, said the state must leverage innovation, technology, and partnerships to boost productivity across the agricultural value chain.

He therefore, restated that food security remains a central focus of his administration’s development strategy, in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s national vision for sustainable economic growth and stability.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube, the Governor said: “Food security is at the heart of Mr. President’s strategy and also central to Lagos State’s development plan. Our goal is to inspire Lagosians to lead Nigeria forward,” he stated.

He noted that despite its limited land resources, Lagos continues to invest in innovation-driven solutions that enhance food production and distribution. Citing global examples, he said technology has enabled agricultural productivity even in dense urban environments.

“With innovation, energy, and determination, Lagos can achieve what once seemed impossible,” Sanwo-Olu added.

According to him, the state government’s initiatives, including the Lagos Aquatic Centre for Excellence, logistics upgrades, and enhanced agricultural education, are all designed to create sustainable food systems from production to market delivery.

Sanwo-Olu said the Agri-Innovation Summit, serves as a platform for collaboration, competitions, and targeted support for young innovators, driving long-term food security for both Lagos and Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, said the Lagos Agri-Innovation Club, now in its second year, has grown significantly, bridging young entrepreneurs with the state’s agricultural transformation agenda.

She said the “Produce for Lagos” Fund, launched earlier in the year, is financing activities across the agricultural value chain, complemented by initiatives such as the Lagos Food Festival and the Lagos Entrepreneurship Programme.

“Our vision is that no child in Lagos goes to bed hungry. We’re empowering young innovators to drive food security through rooftop farming, waste-to-feed projects, and tech-enabled food solutions,” she said.

She noted that the Agrinnovation Club was created, to serve as a bridge between young agripreneurs and the broader agricultural transformation agenda of Lagos State. “It is why the Ekoflavors culinary initiative was created; why the yearly Lagos food festival is the hotspot for food creatives, why the Lagos Agripreneurship programme L.A.P exists, and the Lagos Agric Scholars Programme is reimagining the Agric knowledge delivery across our schools.

“All of these programmes/initiatives are key in delivering the Ministry’s Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap, launched in 2021, which set out our long-term strategy to make Lagos self-sufficient in wholesome, nutritious, and safe food.

“Within that strategy, the Agrinnovation club is pivotal to the “Produce for Lagos” programme, a programme that seeks to strengthen our production base, connect rural producers to urban markets, and ensure that Lagos consumes what Lagos produces. The energy and ingenuity of our youth are central to making that happen.

“I have seen glimpses of this future already – young innovators turning rooftops into farms, converting waste into feed, creating tech platforms that connect farmers and buyers in seconds. These stories remind us that transformation does not begin with grand gestures; it begins with one idea, one connection, one act of courage….”

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, highlighted the ministry’s role in empowering youths through ICT training, entrepreneurship development, and remote job opportunities. He revealed that the Lagos Agri-Innovation Fund has made available up to N150m for creative agricultural ventures.