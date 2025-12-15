Lagos lightens environment with 22,000 solar lights

The Lagos State Electrification Agency (LSEA) has installed over 22,000 solar-powered streetlights across the metropolis.

The resurgence of streetlights in the state under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources was evident from Governor’s Road at Alausa Secretariat through Mobolaji Johnson Way, the Accident and Emergency/7-Up Road, Old Toll Gate/Olusosun to Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba, and Bode Thomas Road in Surulere.

Other corridors, including Muritala Muhammed Way, Ebute-Metta, Jibowu, Market Street Oyingbo, Iddo, Eko Bridge, Marina Bridge, Governor’s Road in Ikotun, and the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge, have been fully illuminated.

Installations are also on going on Ikorodu Road from Anthony through Palm Grove to Fadeyi. Work is also ongoing along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, linking the Ikeja GRA axis to Maryland, while the overhead section of the Ikeja Bridge is almost completed.

Work is also ongoing on Western Avenue, the Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Alapere/Ogudu, Agric–Ikorodu, and Ikorodu Road, while the Lekki–Epe Expressway is projected to join the list.

For decades, Lagos relied heavily on grid electricity and diesel-powered lamps to keep its streets bright at night.

LSEA said the system was costly, unreliable, and environmentally harmful. Recognising the need for a cleaner and more sustainable alternative, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, began to rethink how the city’s public lighting system could be powered by renewable energy.

That vision gave birth to the ongoing solar streetlight project, a landmark initiative that not only enhances urban safety and visibility but also reflects environmental protection and energy efficiency.

Across highways, bridges, and neighbourhoods, solar-powered streetlights are transforming the nightscape, bringing safety, beauty, and sustainability to Africa’s largest urban centre.

Speaking on the project, Deputy Director of Public Affairs LSEA, Ololade Agboola, said the transformation is a product of visionary leadership and strategic planning by the Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in line with his administration’s THEMES+ agenda. “Through the Light Up Lagos Solar Streetlight Initiative, implemented by LSEA, more than 22,000 solar-powered streetlights are being installed across the state. The initiative represents a model of effective collaboration within government. Under the coordination of the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, and General Manager of the LSEA, Kamaldeen Abiodun Balogun, Lagos is redefining what sustainable urban infrastructure can look like in Nigeria.”

According to Balogun, the project demonstrates the government’s resolve to harness renewable energy as a key driver of sustainable development.

“This project reflects Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and safer Lagos. By reducing dependence on fossil fuels and maximise solar energy, we are lighting up the city while preserving the environment for future generations.”

“Each solar streetlight operates as a self-sufficient power unit, converting sunlight during the day into stored energy that illuminates the night. The result is a reliable, maintenance-friendly, and environmentally friendly system that requires no grid connection or fuel to function.

“The success of the Light Up Lagos project is a reflection of our collective commitment to sustainability.

This is not just about lighting our roads; it is about powering progress, improving safety, and promoting a cleaner environment for the people of Lagos.”