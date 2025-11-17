Lagos reiterates commitment to environmental sustainability at EBC sensitisation programme

The Lagos State government has restated the importance of sustainable solutions to climate change, waste management and environmental degradation during the 2025 Environmental Bees Club (EBC) Members and Handlers’ Sensitisation Programme held in Alausa over the weekend.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environmental Services, Dr Tajudeen Gaji, emphasised the need for awareness and personal responsibility in tackling environmental challenges.

Represented by the Director of the Environmental Education Unit, Mrs Monsurat Banire, he said the sensitisation programme was designed to inspire action and transform mindsets by engaging young people as agents of change in environmental stewardship.

A key feature of the programme was the Eco-Winner Sustainability Tour, which encourages participants to promote sustainability in their schools and communities, rewarding excellence and innovation among students who demonstrate strong environmental commitment.

The Lagos State government reaffirmed its dedication to policies and programmes that promote environmental sustainability, stressing the importance of collective responsibility in building a resilient and sustainable Lagos.

Gaji commended EBC handlers (teachers) for their support and guidance in translating environmental education into practical impact, bridging the gap between policy and implementation. He advised students to ensure that the knowledge they gain now becomes the foundation for tomorrow’s solutions, noting that the future belongs to them.

Earlier, a Deputy Director in the Environmental Education Unit, Mrs Esther Olaleye, said the engagements were designed not only to educate participants but also to inspire them to act within their schools, communities and beyond. She noted that this year’s edition was particularly exciting as participants from all six Education Districts gathered in a single location, creating opportunities for wider participation and greater impact.

During the training session, a Deputy Director in the Environmental Assessment Department, Dr Lasisi Adedoyin, delivered a lecture titled “Understanding Healthy and Sustainable Environment”. He explained climate change as the average condition in a region over a long period. He added that preventive measures to combat climate change are known as mitigation, while adjustable responses are referred to as adaptation measures.

The event also featured the presentation of prizes to outstanding students who distinguished themselves during the sessions, with all participants going home with attractive prizes.