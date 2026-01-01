Lagos sanitation agency warns against attacks, announces tougher enforcement

The Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Major General Olaniyi Cole (rtd), has warned Lagosians that officials of the agency will defend themselves with everything within their reach if attacked.

He lamented that several officers were assaulted in 2025 while carrying out their duties across the state. He also warned that enforcement against road trading would commence from January 2, 2026.

Cole stated this at the Lagos West Senatorial Division Stakeholders’ and Community Engagement Meeting held at the agency’s headquarters in Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos. The theme of the engagement was “Building a Cleaner Lagos: Improving Compliance with Environmental Sanitation Laws.”

According to him, the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to reflect on the outgoing year and strategically position the agency for a cleaner, safer and more sustainable Lagos in the year ahead.

He said the engagement formed part of LAGESC’s continuous efforts to strengthen collaboration, deepen community ownership and consolidate discussions aimed at reducing environmental infractions across Lagos State.

“This engagement aligns with the vision of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as articulated in the THEMES+ Agenda, particularly the commitment to making Lagos habitable, resilient and attractive for business.

“At LAGESC, we firmly believe that environmental sanitation is not the sole responsibility of government. It is a shared obligation that requires the active participation of community leaders, traders, transport operators, residents and all stakeholders.

“The theme reflects our collective resolve to strengthen adherence to environmental regulations through awareness, cooperation and responsible civic behaviour. Compliance, when embraced by communities, reduces the need for enforcement and promotes sustainable environmental orderliness,” he said.

He added: “Throughout 2025, LAGESC intensified enforcement operations across major highways, inner roads, markets, pedestrian bridges and public spaces. These operations targeted street trading, illegal dumping of refuse, abuse of road setbacks, medians, drainage channels and the unlawful occupation of pedestrian bridges.

“We also sustained enforcement of the ban on Styrofoam food containers, which remain a major contributor to blocked drainage systems and flooding. We therefore encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives.

“In furtherance of our mandate, thousands of offenders were apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law. These actions are corrective, not punitive, and are aimed at instilling discipline, safeguarding public spaces and improving compliance.”

However, he stressed that enforcement alone could not achieve the desired results.

“To truly build a cleaner Lagos that is habitable for business and safe for residents, we must all adopt positive environmental practices. These include proper waste disposal through approved PSP operators, prompt payment of waste bills, recycling, routine environmental sanitation and collective vigilance against environmental abuse.

“Communities remain vital drivers of compliance. Through advocacy, sensitisation programmes, community clean-up exercises and the education of our children on hygiene and cleanliness, we can entrench a culture of environmental responsibility that outlives enforcement.

“By strengthening partnerships with local governments, traditional institutions, market leaders, transport unions, civil society organisations and the private sector, we can pool resources, share intelligence and address environmental challenges more effectively.

“As we approach the new year, I urge all stakeholders to continue supporting the state’s smart waste management initiatives and to promptly report environmental infractions for swift response and corrective action,” he said.

Calling for improved compliance, Cole added: “Building a cleaner Lagos requires collective commitment and improved compliance with environmental sanitation laws. Every lawful action taken by residents contributes to the safety, health and prosperity of our state.

“We will continue to close illegal markets in the state and ensure a clean Lagos.”

Also speaking, the Iya Oja General of Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Folasade Adedeji Ogidigbo, said: “It’s not the job of government alone to ensure a clean environment; traders and other citizens must join the fight. As a market operator, I can say traders have improved. We clean our surroundings and pack dirt for the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to pick up. We are appealing for the return of the monthly environmental clean-up exercise.

“I am using this opportunity to tell Lagosians that it is wrong to attack KAI or any other government official. We must proffer solutions to problems.

“We have warned those selling on walkways that we will clamp down on them from January 2026 because they are giving us a bad name. Those trading on the roads are being encouraged by unions and not market leaders, but we will meet with them to ensure compliance,” she said.

Speaking with The Guardian, a LAWMA enforcement officer, Asogba Jacob, said: “LAWMA is working, but Lagosians should bear with us this season; we are trying to clear up.

“There have been issues because of the rain, as some trucks spend up to three days before they can discharge waste. Our dumpsites are now improving and Lagosians will begin to witness changes.

“We have closed markets in Lagos over non-payment of bills, so we are appealing to market leaders and residents to pay their bills.

“Our strength is not adequate, our workforce is low, and we are appealing to the ministry to increase the workforce of KAI and LAWMA.”