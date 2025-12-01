Lagos to unveil new waterfront experience for Detty December

The Lagos State Government says residents and visitors will enjoy a significantly enhanced waterfront experience this Detty December, following reforms aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism appeal.

The state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Dayo Alebiosu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday after the state’s tourism and hospitality stakeholders’ summit.

The summit, convened by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, focused on the theme, “Unlocking the Potentials and Opportunities of Lagos Tourism: Collaboration and Partnership for a Greater Lagos.”

Detty December is an adapted slang for the fun, carefree, or excessive festive period in Nigeria, mostly beginning from mid-December to the New Year.

Alebiosu said the festive season would showcase Lagos’ readiness to deliver a modern, competitive and globally appealing tourism environment.

According to him, the state’s waterways remain one of its richest assets and must be developed to a standard that reflects Lagos’ ambition.

“Tourism is an experience, and December brings a global audience to our city. We must therefore present waterfronts that meet the quality people see in places like Scandinavia and the Palm Jumeirah,” he said.

The commissioner explained that reclamation work required precision, regulatory strength, and long-term planning, adding that Lagos had tightened its frameworks to ensure waterfront projects aligned with international benchmarks.

He expressed concern over the design of certain waterfront communities, noting that some developments block or turn away the flow of water.

“It defeats the purpose when buildings face the road and fence off the water. A tourism-driven coastal city must embrace its coastline,” he said.

Alebiosu said the state had begun rehabilitating jetties and installing modern concrete pontoons, describing the upgrades as a major departure from previous infrastructure standards.

He added that Lagos was awaiting final approval to begin the long-anticipated boardwalk project along the Wole Olateju waterfront, a site he said had remained underutilised for years.

He also confirmed the redesign of the Bariga jetty into a modern fish market as part of broader efforts to encourage increased use of water for transport, trade and recreation.

The commissioner said the state was in discussions with LAGFERRY and the Ministry of Transportation to address the sitting of some jetties in unsuitable areas.

“We do not execute reclamation in isolation. We work with private proponents in line with global best practices,” he said.

With Detty December approaching, Alebiosu assured that residents and tourists would soon feel the impact of the reforms.

“Our goal is to position Lagos as Africa’s most dynamic and welcoming festive destination. The changes happening along our waterfronts will speak for themselves this season.