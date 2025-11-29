Detty December: Lagos set for culture week, celebration of roots, says Aregbe 

Lagos, a major tourist destination in Nigeria, known for its vibrant culture, lively nightlife, and diverse attractions, is set for Lagos Culture Week. The event is to celebrate rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit of residents of the city.

Lagos Culture Week, a two-day event scheduled for Sunday, November 30 and Monday, December 1 at Victoria Island is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in partnership with Lagos Cultural Mission.

‘Tour and Flavour of Lagos’ will be held on Sunday at Nahous Federal Palace Hotel V/Island, by 9am, while ‘See Lagos, See Culture’ will take place on Monday at NAHOUS in Federal Palace Hotel, by 6pm.

Speaking about the Lagos Culture Week, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mr Idris Aregbe, said the event is a vibrant celebration of Lagosians’ roots, rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit.

He said: “Detty December just got louder, prouder, and more cultural! Lagos is stepping out in full colour as we unveil Lagos Culture Week, a vibrant celebration of our roots, rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit. This is where tradition meets the now, and where Lagos shows the world that culture isn’t just preserved—it is lived, remixed, and celebrated with pride.

“Lagos is no longer about music and films alone. The city is also known for culture, arts, food, fashion and many other things. We want to use Lagos Culture Week to re-echo that as people are preparing for December, they should also plan for some of our best action, music, movies, culture and arts for Detty December. We want people to come and experience the energy, feel the heritage and taste the soul of the city. This December, Lagos isn’t just vibing—Lagos means business.”