Lagos unveils 24-hour traffic control ahead of festive season

The Lagos state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it has launched a 24-hour traffic control operation across the state, alongside a multi-agency crackdown on illegal structures in urban areas.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA general manager, said personnel have been deployed to critical traffic points, including Ikorodu Road, Apapa-Oshodi expressway, Lekki-Epe Corridor, and Agege Motor Road.

Bakare-Oki said the initiative, tagged “Operation ember months stability,” was introduced to improve traffic flow, enhance public safety, and enforce environmental regulations during the busy festive period.

This is as the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), a digital innovation aimed at enhancing national security, boosting revenue generation, and facilitating seamless trade across Nigeria’s ports.

The pilot phase of the initiative was conducted using a container designated for the Kano/Jigawa Area Command on November 5, 2025 marking the first practical deployment of the technology in real-time cargo monitoring.

The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, who spoke during the launch at the Apapa Port, described the ECTS as a strategic innovation that enables real time monitoring of cargo movement from the point of departure to the final destination.

He explained that the system uses electronic seals and handheld devices to track containers, ensuring transparency, preventing tampering, and eliminating diversion of goods in transit.

Oshoba noted that Apapa Command is serving as the pilot stage for the nationwide rollout of the initiative and the technology would drastically reduce the need for physical escorts, as customs officers can now monitor cargo movement electronically.

The CAC also commended the vision of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, describing him as a reform-driven administrator who has consistently championed automation and innovation.