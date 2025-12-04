LASTMA warns as motorcyclist driving against traffic kills firefighter in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reaffirmed zero-tolerance for driving against traffic following the killing of a firefighter at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, through such driving.



Preliminary investigations indicate that a commercial motorcyclist riding against traffic (one-way) at excessive speed collided with the firefighter as he attempted to cross the expressway.



In the resulting confusion, an approaching Shacman truck with registration No. JJJ 919 YK, heavily laden with sand, had a brake failure, culminating in the fatal incident.

In a statement, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said that the LASTMA personnel responsible for traffic control within the Trade Fair axis responded with remarkable promptness, cordoning off the entire accident corridor to maintain order and ensure the safety of other road users.



With the support of concerned passersby, LASTMA officers safeguarded the immediate scene and promptly notified the Onireke Police Division. Police operatives arrived swiftly to commence official investigations and to reinforce security around the affected area.



The motorcyclist responsible for the initial violation fled with his motorcycle before he could be apprehended, while the driver of the Shacman truck upon realising the gravity of the situation, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The remains of the late firefighter had, however, been evacuated by his colleagues from the Federal Fire Service using an official ambulance deployed from the Trade Fair Complex.

Meanwhile, LASTMA officials have handed over the impounded truck to designated security personnel for comprehensive investigation and further legal procedures.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to endure the irreplaceable loss.



He assured the family of LASTMA’s support during this deeply distressing period.



Bakare-Oki warned motorists and commercial motorcyclists to stop the persistent and dangerous practice of driving against traffic in the state, emphasising that such reckless conduct has repeatedly resulted in needless tragedies and immeasurable anguish.



He also urged all road users to obey directional signs and comply strictly with government-approved speed limits as an essential civic responsibility towards preserving human life.

However, LASTMA has reiterated its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, enforcing traffic laws, and fostering a more disciplined and responsible motoring culture in the state.