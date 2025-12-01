Lawal woos investors to Zamfara at continental summit

Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reassured global investors that the state holds a comparative advantage in agriculture.

He spoke at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days 2025, which took place from November 26 to 28 in Rabat, Morocco.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted the governor as saying that the event effectively united African investors, facilitated deal negotiations, and supported investment realisation across the continent.

It added that the summit, led by the African Development Bank in partnership with six founding institutions, positioned the AIF as a strategic and multi-disciplinary platform to streamline and accelerate the financing and structuring of projects for Africa.

According to the statement, during the summit, Lawal participated in high-level dialogues on enhancing private investment through enabling environments, a panel on scaling investments through public-private partnerships, and a session on mobilising domestic capital to drive Africa’s growth.

It continued: “Other activities undertaken by Governor Dauda Lawal on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days in Rabat, Morocco, include signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zamfara State government and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to promote large-scale agricultural transformation in the state.

“The agreement positions Zamfara State as a key beneficiary of the INTEGRANIUM Agricultural Transformation Initiative, a national programme focused on mechanised farming, agro-processing, post-harvest systems, and global market access.

“Under the MoU, Zamfara State will provide land, infrastructure, security, and an enabling policy environment, while MoFI will lead financing mobilisation, investor engagement, and project development support.

“The partnership is expected to deliver jobs, boost food security, strengthen value chains, and accelerate inclusive economic growth in Zamfara and the wider North-West region.”