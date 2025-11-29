Lontor Hi-Tech hosts successful 2025 Business Conference In Lagos

Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company, a leading brand in smart energy and home technology, successfully held its 2025 Business Conference at its Lagos Head Office, Victoria Island.

The yearly event, with the theme: “Growing Stronger Together,” brought together top dealers, distributors, partners, and industry stakeholders from across Nigeria to celebrate achievements, unveil new products, and share the company’s plans for 2026.

The conference opened with a welcome speech from the Head of Marketing, Mr. Kenneth Ozomah, who highlighted the importance of collaboration among partners.

“This conference is not just another event,” Ozomah said. “It is about innovation, partnership, and growth — showing where we are and how together we can drive success in Nigeria and beyond.”

Its Managing Director, Mrs. Eniola Olutimilehin, commended dealers for their resilience and dedication in expanding the company’s reach nationwide.

The highlight of the conference was the keynote address by Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of Choice International Group (CIG). She introduced the Wuling Bus Partnership Programme, a new initiative aimed at improving sales mobility, regional distribution, and brand activation for partners.

According to Chen, the Wuling Bus would help partners reach more communities and enhance Lontor’s brand presence. Eight major partners immediately joined the programme, committing a total of ₦1.2b, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s vision for inclusive growth.

The conference also featured the unveiling of new products, expanding Lontor’s innovation portfolio. These included the MI Smart TV range, a line of energy-efficient kitchen appliances, and the next-generation RESS and ESS solar solutions, such as 5kVA and 15kVA inverter systems and high-performance solar panels. The new products complement Lontor’s existing offerings and strengthen its position in smart home and energy solutions for homes and businesses.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations, particularly the ESS system, which attracted attention for its robust performance and intelligent control features. Dealers also participated in breakout sessions focusing on a special incentive program designed to boost sales in the fourth quarter.

Adding excitement to the event, a raffle draw rewarded ten lucky partners with prizes, including Lontor 1.5HP Air Conditioners, 32-inch MI Smart TVs, rechargeable standing fans, and Bluetooth speakers. This segment reflected Lontor’s culture of appreciation and its commitment to strong partnerships.

The conference concluded with an award ceremony recognising top-performing dealers for their sales excellence and loyalty to the brand. The event ended with cocktails, entertainment, and networking sessions, leaving attendees motivated to continue “Growing Stronger Together.”

About Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company

Lontor Hi-Tech Development Company is a global leader in power and home technology solutions. The company is committed to innovation, quality, and accessibility. Its product portfolio includes solar inverters, RESS/ESS systems, rechargeable fans, kitchen appliances, and smart home electronics. Guided by its philosophy, “Power at Will,” Lontor continues to promote sustainable energy and smart living across Africa.