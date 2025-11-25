Loye mourns Awolowo, says he was humble, honest Nigerian

The Balogun of Ila Orangun and former Osun State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Babatunde Loye, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Segun Awolowo, the grandson of the late Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Segun Awolowo died on Thursday at the age of 62, according to a statement issued by the Awolowo family.

In an emotional tribute, Chief Loye recounted his long-standing relationship with the late Awolowo, describing him as a man of rare humility, integrity and warmth. He recalled their last public engagement at the Afreximbank Conference in Accra, Ghana, on June 19, 2023, where Segun greeted him cheerfully and immediately adjusted his words when Loye informed him of his new title.

“He saw me and said, ‘Mr. Loye, how are you?’ I told him I am now the Balogun of Ila Orangun. In his usual humble manner, he quickly corrected himself and said, ‘High Chief, Balogun himself,’ and we both laughed,” Loye said, adding that they were in the company of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who took a photograph of them.

Chief Loye also reflected on their first meeting in 2015 when he was Chairman of the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK (CANUK). He said Segun Awolowo received him and his team with warmth and openness, treating them “like family.” He noted that as a governorship candidate in Osun, he often sought Segun’s advice and found him consistently supportive.

“He gave me good advice on politics and encouraged me to stay engaged. He was always just a phone call away. He was a man of short words but deep meaning. He would always smile whenever you were with him. He went too soon. I admired his honesty, integrity and straightforwardness. He always protected the Awolowo name and carried the legacy to an enviable height,” he said.

Loye further revealed that Segun had confided in him on personal matters that helped shape his own growth in life, describing the loss as deeply personal.

The Awolowo family earlier announced that they are mourning a “phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather,” noting that Segun dedicated his life to public service and upheld the values of the iconic Awolowo dynasty.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in from across the country as the nation remembers a man widely regarded as a committed public servant and a dignified custodian of one of Nigeria’s most prominent political legacies