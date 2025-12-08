LSSTF boss urges innovation, collaboration to tackle Lagos security challenges  

Set to constitute monitoring team

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has unveiled a comprehensive agenda aimed at increasing public participation, strengthening accountability, and expanding partnership to enhance security across Lagos State.



This is coming as the Trust is set to constitute a monitoring team soon. The newly appointed Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogundan, who spoke with newsmen, at the weekend, said: “My pledge is to strengthen accountability, expand this network of supporters, and ensure the impact of every contribution is felt on the streets where safety matters most.”



He noted that Lagos State, as one of Africa’s fastest-growing mega cities, faces increasingly complex security challenges, requiring modern and intelligence-driven solutions.



“Traditional methods alone are not enough. We must embrace innovation, strengthen collaboration, and ensure our response to emerging security challenges is swift, modern, and people-centered,” he said.



Ogunsan said that the LSSTF would soon launch a renewed retail donation campaign designed to give every Lagos resident, regardless of income level, an opportunity to contribute to the State’s security efforts.



The initiative includes public awareness drives, digital donation platforms, youth-focused volunteer programmes, and community-level engagement.



“Whether it is N500 or N50 million, what matters most is participation. Our young people are eager to make a difference, we want to give them a platform to channel that energy into building a safer State,” he stated.



Ogunsan reiterated that security today requires more than financial donations. He invited professionals in technology, cybersecurity, engineering, data science, psychology, criminology, and emergency response to donate expertise and equipment.

“To innovators, researchers, engineers, and specialists, Lagos needs your knowledge,” he said. The CEO, while reaffirming his commitment to openness, noted that public confidence is essential for the Fund’s success, adding: “Under my leadership, transparency will be the standard, not the exception.”



The Fund, he added, would strengthen oversight, publish updates, and enhance stakeholders’ communication. To deepen stakeholders engagement, Ogunsan announced that the 19th Town Hall Meeting on Security will be held on December 11, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.



LSSTF, he also said, would present its stewardship reports, the Commissioner of Police would give insights on emerging trends, and Governor Sanwo-Olu would unveil strategic security priorities.



“When security grows, prosperity grows. When safety strengthens, confidence returns. When we work together, Lagos rises,” Ogunsan said. He, however, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to building a Lagos where businesses, families, and communities operate with confidence and peace.



“Our goal is a state where children can go to school without fear, businesses can operate day and night, and every resident lives with peace of mind,” he said.



However, during the briefing, journalists urged LSSTF to prioritise the persistent electricity challenges in police stations, recommending solar-powered alternatives through partnerships with solar energy companies.



They also advised the Fund to collaborate with landlords to encourage the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in front of residential property to improve neighbourhood surveillance.



The journalists also called for the reactivation of police station phone lines, noting that reliable communication channels are essential for timely responses to emergencies.



Responding to the concerns, Administration Director, LSSTF, Adegbola Lewis, provided clarity on the Fund’s mandate and operational process, saying: “We’re at interventionist stages. Our intention is not to take care of all the funding for these types of security measures. We’re not the Federal Government,” he said.



He explained that the Fund focuses on identifying gaps in the security architecture and addressing them where necessary. He said: “We are looking at the gaps and trying to fill the gaps. We’re poised towards providing general security. We’re not focusing on VIP security, it’s a general security to ensure that anybody in this room can move around Lagos without problems.”

