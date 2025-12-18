LSSTF boss urges monitoring team to track vehicles, security assets, others

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan has urged the newly constituted monitoring team to track vehicles and other security assets belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He also asked them to conduct routine field inspections to determine the state of the Fund’s assets, maintain accurate records of assets deployed by the Fund to the RRS, and provide operational reports.

The team was further asked to assess the application of assets provided to the security agencies as a prerequisite for further allocation, monitor repairs and refurbishments embarked upon by the Fund, and any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

This is to ensure that all security agencies based in Lagos that benefit from the LSSTF largesse are responsible and responsive to the public goodwill which is reposed on them.

The constitution of the LSSTF Monitoring Team is in fulfillment of the pledge of Dr Ogunsan at the recent Strategic Media Parley with Senior Editors and Media Executives.

He had assured the journalists that the era of abuse and misuse of public resources is over.

Ogunsan. at the event outlined his leadership focus at the media Parley which held at the Agency’s Headquarters on December 5, 2025.

“Public confidence in the Fund is essential. Under my leadership, transparency will be the standard not the exception. We will, maintain strict oversight on contractor performance, monitor all funded projects closely, publish updates on the utilisation of donations, strengthen internal governance and reporting, and deepen stakeholder communication and feedback mechanisms,” he said.

The inauguration and public presentation of a monitoring vehicle to facilitate the efforts of the LSSTF Monitoring Team will be held very soon.