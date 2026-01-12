Makoko residents lament losses, displacement after demolition

Residents of Makoko, Ilaje Aiyetoro community in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have raised concerns over the impact of the recent demolition of their homes, alleging loss of shelter, displacement of families and the use of tear gas during the exercise, which they said resulted in casualties, including children.

They claimed they were treated inhumanely by government officials who carried out the exercise.

The Makoko demolition occurred a few weeks after the Lagos State government demolished more than 250 buildings in Mile 12. In Makoko, thousands of residents are estimated to have been displaced by the exercise.

When The Guardian visited the scene yesterday, many families were seen living on boats, while others were selling their roofing sheets to scavengers. Children were also seen paddling boats to salvage what remained of their buildings.

The waterfront community has repeatedly faced forced evictions and government-led demolitions. While the government has cited urban development as the reason for the exercise, residents and civil society organisations have called for alternatives to be provided for vulnerable residents.

The residents have lived on stilts for generations, relying on fishing and small-scale trading for survival.

The Justice Empowerment Initiative, in collaboration with the Nigerian Slum/Informal Settlement Federation and other civil society organisations, condemned the eviction of residents in Makoko.

Speaking, a resident, Monday Atunbi, said: “I am a driver, so that day I was at work in Mile 2 when I received a call that my home was being demolished by the government. I struggled to build my house, but the government chose to destroy it.

“I have been wearing the same shirt and trousers for days because I lost everything. I have not seen my four children since the house was demolished because I have been doing my best to find a place for my family.

“We were not notified about the demolition. We were initially told to keep a distance of 25 metres from the power line, then later informed that the distance had been increased by five metres.

“I am appealing to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to have mercy on us. I have lived here for over 40 years and was born in Makoko, so where do we go from here? The government did not stop at 30 metres and decided to demolish beyond 100 metres. We have nowhere to go.”

Also speaking, Sunday Atunbi said: “I do not know where to go from here. I have no home or investment in Badagry, where I am from. We are human beings and should be treated as such.

“We are appealing to the government to help us. Children and parents are outside, and our people have been living in boats for close to a week.

“The team that came here was told not to shoot, but they arrived and started firing tear gas, which led to the deaths of many children. Those who destroyed our homes should consider the future.”

When contacted, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, requested one hour to respond. However, after the expiration of the time, he did not return calls.