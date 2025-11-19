Man, 39, arrested in Adamawa for human

THE police in Adamawa State have arrested a 39-year-old man identified as Yusuf for allegedly trafficking girls to Lagos, from where they were transported to Ghana for prostitution.

Confirming the arrest, spokesperson for the command, Suleiman Nguroje, said the victims were intercepted on their way to Lagos after officers acted on a tip-off from parents of two girls who were being moved out of the state.

Nguroje noted that the suspect had provided substantial information about the trafficking network and admitted he could no longer recall how many girls he had transported over the years. He confirmed that the rescued victims, aged between 14 and 21, were minors being trafficked from Adamawa to Ghana.

According to his statement, issued out by the command to media practitioners in Yola yesterday, the suspect collaborated with two women, identified as Happy and Elizabeth, who allegedly supplied the girls.

The suspect claimed his job was to move the victims from Yola to Lagos and hand them over to another agent responsible for taking them onward to Ghana.

“Happy once introduced me to the woman who normally collects the girls in Lagos and takes them to Ghana, but I don’t have direct contact with her,” he told investigators.

Yusuf further disclosed that he received N50,000 for each girl he transported. The victims were reportedly aged between 14 and 30.

He further claimed to have temporarily stopped trafficking but returned to it “out of frustration.”

Expressing remorse, he said he would never want his daughter to follow such step.

The police spokesperson called on parents and the public to remain vigilant, particularly in safeguarding young girls from trafficking schemes.

He urged community members to report suspicious activities promptly, emphasising that timely information is vital for effective law enforcement action.