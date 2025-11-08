Adamawa police dismiss reports on alleged beheading of CAN chairman

The Adamawa State Police Command has dismissed as false and inciting a viral social media post claiming that Fulani terrorists beheaded the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The post, allegedly published by a Facebook user identified as Lionman Lioni, circulated widely on social media, sparking concern among residents.

However, police authorities have categorically refuted the report, describing it as the “handiwork of mischief-makers” intended to create panic, tension, and religious discord.

“There is no such incident recorded anywhere in Adamawa State,” the command said in an official statement.

Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris urged the public to disregard the fake news and always verify information from credible sources before sharing it online.

He further disclosed that an investigation has been launched to identify and prosecute those responsible for originating and spreading the false report.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all residents across Adamawa State.

The command also reported the arrest of a 71-year-old man, Jeriel Clifford Peter, for allegedly killing his 67-year-old wife, Miltha Jeriel, after a domestic dispute.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on November 6, 2025, following an argument between the couple that began at a beer parlour in the Demsa Local Government Council of the state.

The disagreement reportedly escalated when the suspect attacked his wife with a knife and an axe, inflicting multiple injuries on her body.

“Police operatives from the Demsa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead while receiving treatment. Her body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy”, the police said.

The police said the suspect has been taken into custody, and the weapons used in the attack have been recovered.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yola, to, as a matter of urgency, conduct a thorough investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

CP Morris condemned all forms of domestic violence and urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully.

He further assured residents that the Command remains committed to ensuring justice and that no offender will escape lawful punishment.

In other news, the command rescued a kidnapped man, Abdullahi Usman, following a swift response to a distress call in the Girei area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, stated that the rescue operation commenced after a resident, Adamu Shugaba, reported hearing groaning sounds emanating from an uncompleted building in Jabbore, Viniklang.