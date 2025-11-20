Man arrested for sexually assaulting 7-yr-old girl in Cross River

A 47-year-old man, Mr Etim Obol Etim of Ntan Ward in Ekori, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, is now cooling his heels in police detention over allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

The incident, which occurred on 8 October 2025, threw the Ekori community into shock, especially after the suspect reportedly fled to a neighbouring settlement in an attempt to escape arrest. His capture was later secured following the swift intervention of the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua.

The suspect is currently held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Calabar, where further investigations are ongoing.

The case, initially reported to the Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative (HEHRAI), is being jointly handled with the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), both of which are advocating for justice for the young survivor.

Founder of HEHRAI, Mrs Ndodeye Bassey Obongha, commended the Cross River State Police Commissioner, the Divisional Police Officer of Ekori Police Station, the Ntan Youth Council, Ekori Progressive Women’s League (Calabar branch), Girls’ Power Initiative (GPI) Calabar, and the Ntan Ward Youth Council for their tireless support in ensuring the case receives due attention.

Lead Counsel of BRCI, James Ibor Esq., also applauded the Ekori women, the State Commissioner of Police, and the DPO for their rapid response, which culminated in the suspect’s arrest. He noted that CP Afegbua has significantly improved policing efficiency in the state, aligning with the government’s zero-tolerance policy on criminal activities, particularly sexual- and gender-based violence.

Ibor further confirmed that the suspect will soon be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

Recall that in June 2025, a man identified as “Prayer” was arrested in the Ediba Community of Abi Local Government Area, Cross River State, after allegedly impregnating his 13-year-old biological daughter.

The incident has reportedly left the community in shock, with sources describing the act as “barbaric and sacrilegious.”

It was gathered that the victim’s mother had separated from the suspect due to his misconduct about a year prior and had moved to Lagos, leaving the young teenager with her father.

Prayer’s act is repugnant to the Cross River State existing Child Protection Act enacted in 2009 and assented into law by the former Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Ben Ayade, on 22 July 2023.