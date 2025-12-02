Man jailed 21 months for N50m fraud

FOR stealing and obtaining money under false pretence, Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, has convicted and sentenced Chukwudole Chinedu to 21 months and 18 days.

The judge found him guilty as charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chinedu was charged for obtaining N50 million from Ezeh Paul Chukwudi under the false pretence that he had $70,000 to sell to him at N720.

He was arraigned on two counts bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Chinedu alias Abubakar was said to have committed the offence sometime in January 2023 in Lagos, as dishonestly converted N30 million to his own use.

The anti-graft commission said the offence contravened Section 1(1)(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two counts and the prosecuting counsel, M. S. Owede, tendered several documents through an operative, which were admitted in evidence by the court.

Justice Oshodi, in her judgment, found the defendant guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The court sentenced Chinedu to 21 months and 18 days, with an option of a N5 million fine in lieu of imprisonment.