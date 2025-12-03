Man pleads guilty to spraying naira in Ibadan, fined N50,000

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday imposed a fine of N50,000 on one Ridwan Surajdeen, 28, for abusing naira notes by spraying them at a party.

Delivering judgment, Maha held that she convicted and imposed the fine against Surajdeen based on his plea of guilt as well as the plea bargain agreement he had with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office.

“This judgment considered the submission of the defence counsel praying the court to be lenient in sentencing his client, being a first-time offender.

“I hope that he is truly remorseful of his action because he may not be lucky if brought back for any offence.

“Therefore, Surajdeen shall pay a fine of N50,000 to the account of the Federal Government of Nigeria for his action,” the judge stated.

The defence counsel, Mr Timothy Akande, had shortly before the judgment pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Abdulrasheed Suleiman, had told the court that the convict committed the crime on June 5, 2023, at Veger Club House, opposite Ventura Mall, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Shedding more light on the incident, Suleiman said that EFCC detectives received intelligence reports that Surajdeen was a habitual money sprayer, an action which constituted an abuse of naira currency.

He added that the convict was eventually caught spraying N200 notes at the Veger Clubhouse at a night party.