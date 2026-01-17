Housewife, four children killed in Kano

Suspected assailants have killed a housewife and her four children, including an infant, in their home early on Saturday in Kano, The Guardian gathered.

The tragic incident occurred when the killers invaded the private residence in the densely populated Dorayi Chiranci quarter of the city, slaughtered the mother and three young adults, and dumped the infant in a well, an eyewitness told journalists.

According to a resident, Isiyaka Yakubu, the entire community was thrown into mourning at the early hours of Saturday when a neighbour broke out of the victim’s house in loud noise, seeking neighbours’ help.

Although Yakubu could not identify those behind the sad development, he lamented that the incidence has triggered fear and tension in the community.

“This is worrisome and unexplained. The ugly incident occurred in the early hours, and everyone is under tense situation now. The neighbour who came out of the house told us she found everyone in the house in a pool of their blood. Later, we discovered a small baby had been thrown into the well in the compound.

“We have reported the case to the police and I think action will be taken to unravel those behind the dastardly act. The entire Dorayi Chiranci and Dorayi Babba cannot sleep with their eyes closed. This has never happened in this area before,” he said.

While the entire circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, security operatives said an investigation had since commenced on the horrifying incident.