MFM constructs road, digs borehole for Lagos community 

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Tent Maker Pastorial Ministry (TMPM), Region 1, Lekki, Lagos, has provided humanitarian services to the people of Itedo community and its environs. The services, which are part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), include construction of access road spanning in Itedo and digging of a borehole for potable water. The church also trained over 50 members in different skills, and gave them starter packs to ease financial burden. TMPM Region 1, also gave scholarships to indigent but brilliant students.

The Regional Overseer and Pastor in charge of MFM TMPM 1, Lekki, Pastor Sola Oladipo, said the humanitarian services were to give to the needy and take care of the less-privileged, according to the Bible.

Beneficiaries of the free skills acquisition, Free feeding, free Scholarships , free medical bills, residents and community leaders on Itedo have continued to praise and thanked the God of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries who has helped the church to do so much humanitarian services to the people.