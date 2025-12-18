MFM trains 25 members in fish farming

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), through its welfare Ministry, which is the humanitarian arm of the church at its International Headquarters, Onike, Lagos, has trained 25 members of the church in its second phase of modern fish farming, as well as empowered them with essential fish farming materials as part of efforts in ensuring that members of the church are financially independent and empowered.

The move is part of the Church’s efforts to make members self-reliant, sustain their families, and be financially independent, while embracing the spirit of entrepreneurship, apart from the biblical teachings and deliverance prayers the church engages in.

The programme provided participants with hands-on knowledge of modern fish farming techniques, guiding them from the rearing stage to sales.