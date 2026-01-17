Militants lay down arms, embrace peace in Cross River

In a major step toward peace and security in Cross River State, about 80 militants voluntarily surrendered their arms under the state government’s amnesty programme in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters 13 Brigade, Calabar, Major Yemi Sokoya, told newsmen that in the early hours of Friday, January 16, 2026, militants from two separate camps emerged from the creeks and submitted themselves for amnesty at Atimbo Rear Area, Operation Okwok.

According to him, the first camp, led by ThankGod Ebikontei, also known as Ayibanuagha, presented 39 fighters. The second camp, popularly known as the Akpokolo Marine Forces or Border Boys, headed by John Isaac, also known as Akpokolo, presented 41 fighters.

He said a cache of arms, ammunition, and other items was voluntarily surrendered during the exercise, including: three AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, one Mark 4 rifle, one G3 rifle, 12 single-barrel guns, 10 AK-47 magazines, three speed boats, four boat engines, one C4 explosive, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 84 DENGUN cartridges, and assorted military kits, locally fabricated weapons, and accessories.

Speaking on the development, Commander of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General P.O. Alimikhena, described the exercise as a “major confidence-building milestone.”

“The voluntary surrender and embrace of amnesty by these former militants clearly demonstrates that sustained military operations, combined with constructive engagement and strong collaboration with the Cross River State Government and other security agencies, remain effective tools for restoring peace,” he said.

Alimikhena added that the 13 Brigade will continue to provide a secure environment while supporting all lawful initiatives aimed at reintegrating repentant youths and ensuring lasting stability across its area of responsibility.

He noted that upon completion of the amnesty process, the militants were formally handed over to the Rapid Response Team from the Cross River State Government and are currently undergoing profiling by the Department of State Services (DSS) at Muka Sam Hotel, Ikot Ansa, Calabar.

Alimikhena commended the Cross River State Government under Governor Bassey Edet Otu for its “unwavering commitment to peace, security, and stability in the state,” adding that the proactive engagement, coordination, and support of the state government were instrumental to the successful execution of the programme.

He said the exercise “further underscores the importance of effective civil-military collaboration in addressing security challenges and promoting sustainable peace.”

The 13 Brigade Commander reiterated the command’s commitment to working closely with the state government, other security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to consolidate these gains and prevent a relapse into criminality.

He also encouraged the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information in a collective effort to ensure a safe and secure Cross River State.