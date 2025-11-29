Military troops record major breakthroughs against terrorists in Northwest

The military troops have recorded significant breakthroughs in the ongoing operations in northwest between 17 and 26 November 2025, dealing major setbacks to terrorist groups, arresting a key arms dealer, rescuing kidnapped victims, and foiling attacks in the zone.

The Theatres operation of Operation Fasan Yamma troops intensified offensive actions which destroyed criminal enclaves, recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, underscoring the military’s renewed momentum in restoring peace and security in the zone.

In a weekly press statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said that troops recovered large quantities of arms, ammunitions and improvised explosive device materials, while several kidnappers, informants and logistics suppliers were arrested.

The operations covered all Joint Task Force theatres, including the North East (OPHK), North West (OPFY), North Central (OPEP and OPWS), South-South (OPDS), and South East (OPUK).

“Operation Fasan Yamma, troops recorded major successes across Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, and Niger States,” he said.

“Dozens of terrorists were neutralised, fifteen arrested and thirteen kidnapped victims were rescued.

“A key breakthrough occurred on 19 November when troops arrested a terrorist logistics supplier in Bukkuyum, Zamfara State, with transaction records of N4 million for arms procurement.

“Investigations revealed the suspect kept weapons and uniforms of a major terrorist group.

“Airstrikes on 20 November targeted Pauwa hill in Kankara local Government Area of Katsina State, destroying camps and killing scores of terrorists.”