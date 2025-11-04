Monsignor Erinle charges Fr. Fadairo to be voice for the voiceless

The Parish Priest of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, Very Rev. Monsignor Anthony Erinle, has charged Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Fadairo to be a voice for the voiceless, especially as the nation grapples with the challenges of insecurity, killings, kidnapping, injustice, food inflation and healthcare infrastructure decay.

He gave the charge during his homily at a Thanksgiving Mass organised in honour of Fadairo during the celebration of his 35th priestly ordination anniversary at Saint Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

Erinle likened Fadairo’s calling to that of Prophet Jeremiah, who, he said, the Lord called while he was in the womb.

In his vote of thanks, the celebrant thanked God for allowing him to serve in His vineyard for 35 years as a priest.

He also appreciated the Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins, for the impact he made in his life when he was an altar boy several years ago.

Fadairo said, “His Grace was present here 35 years ago at my ordination. His Grace was one of our lecturers in the seminary of SS Peter and Paul. And becoming the Archbishop of Lagos, he continued to provide me with numerous opportunities. I’m inspired by him and I have now found myself back in the church where I was ordained due to his own inspiration. I was ordained in this church, Saint Leo’s Catholic Church, 35 years ago and I’m celebrating my 35th Priestly Ordination in the church and on the altar where I was ordained in the jubilee year of hope and in the reign of Pope Leo 14th in St Leo’s Catholic Church. I’m grateful for all that you have been doing and what I hope you will continue to do for me and I will remain eternally grateful.”

Fadairo said he aimed to raise funds and present the same to His Grace to be allocated for the medical care of the elderly priests.

Martins, in his remark, said: “Fr Fadairo has been given several responsibilities and one thing that you can say without any shadow of doubt is that if you give him a responsibility, you can go and sleep because you know it will be well done.”