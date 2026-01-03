Mother, son arrested over attempted child ritual in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a mother and her son for allegedly attempting to use a 10-year-old boy for money rituals.

The suspect, Maria, 53, who is the mother of Adewale, 28, was nabbed in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state, along with her son.

With the victim rescued by the operatives of the SWAT Tactical Team, the suspects, who are currently in police custody, confessed to the crime of purportedly engaging the services of an herbalist for the ritual purpose.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Jimoh Abayomi, disclosed that the intended ritual activity was busted following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

According to the police spokesperson, immediately after the crime was reported, operatives swung into action, with the victim taken to a hospital for medical attention after the rescue.

Abayomi stated that, “Preliminary investigations revealed that Maria conspired with her son, Adewale, to engage the services of an herbalist to use the victim for a money ritual. The suspects are currently in police custody, where they reportedly confessed to the crime. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“Commending the operatives for their swift response and professional conduct, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, psc(+), mnips, emphasised the critical role of intelligence-led policing in proactive crime prevention. He reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State.

“The Command also appreciates the strategic leadership and continuous support of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, whose reforms and technological innovations continue to enhance policing efficiency and effectiveness across Ondo State.

“The Commissioner of Police advised mothers to refrain from engaging in nefarious acts and instead serve as positive role models to their children. He also warned parents to discourage their children from the “get-rich-quick” syndrome and to instill the values of hard work and integrity. He emphasised that through diligence and perseverance, they can achieve their aspirations in life.

“The Command also calls on members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as collective responsibility remains vital to the attainment of a safer society.”