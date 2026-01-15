Motor boy dies in truck crash on Ogun road

A motor boy has died following a road crash involving two trucks on the Koro-Otun road in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Council of Ogun State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after an iron-laden Benz truck reportedly suffered brake failure and collided with a containerised truck.

The motor boy died instantly when the Benz HIAB truck, with registration number EKY 595 YR, rammed into the containerised truck, which had no registration number.

The spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in a statement yesterday.

Akinbiyi said two males were involved in the crash, adding that one person died.

He attributed the accident to brake failure on the Benz truck, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into the containerised truck.

According to him, the deceased had been released to his family, while the accident vehicle was towed off the road to allow free flow of traffic.

He added that the driver of the containerised truck fled the scene.