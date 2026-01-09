Naval chief pledges improved welfare, commissions apartments in Calabar

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has pledged to improve personnel welfare and living conditions, as well as enhance naval effectiveness in the Eastern Naval Command. He spoke during a two-day working visit to the Eastern Naval Command, Calabar Area, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The visit, his maiden tour of the Command since assuming office, formed part of his operational and administrative engagements aimed at strengthening naval effectiveness in the region.

Upon arrival at Margaret Ekpo International Airport, the Chief of the Naval Staff, accompanied by principal staff officers from Naval Headquarters, was received by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral CD Okehie.

The CNS immediately proceeded to the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Atimbo, where he commissioned two newly constructed 12-by-1 Junior Rates Permanent Accommodation Blocks, designated Block A and Block B.

The commissioning ceremony, witnessed by personnel from sister services and other security agencies, marked a significant milestone in the Command’s efforts to improve personnel welfare and living conditions, in line with the leadership pillars of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

The visit also included an inspection of ongoing projects at the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Akim; 1006 Navy Barracks; the Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites site; the permanent site of the Naval War College Nigeria; Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory; the Eastern Fleet; and the NNS Victory Jetty.

These inspections provided the CNS with an on-the-spot assessment of infrastructure development, fleet disposition and operational readiness across the Command.

During his operational tour of the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Abbas was briefed by the Command Operations Officer, Rear Admiral CE Oji, on the Command’s activities, challenges and current security posture.

He acknowledged the issues raised and assured that the Nigerian Navy would take appropriate measures to address them. The CNS emphasised the need for innovative thinking, stating that officers must “think outside the box” in tackling emerging security challenges.

He further noted that the tour was not limited to infrastructure inspection but was also aimed at evaluating ongoing operations and addressing personnel welfare concerns, which he described as essential to sustaining effective maritime security operations.

As part of his engagements, the Chief of Naval Staff paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu.

The governor warmly received the CNS and his entourage, commending the Nigerian Navy for its consistent operational readiness. He acknowledged the high level of security threats in the region but expressed confidence in the Navy’s ability to respond promptly and decisively to any challenge.

The visits culminated in the exchange of souvenirs and group photographs.

Photo: Unveiling navy. Caption:Vice Admiral Idi Abbas unveiling newly constructed Junior Rates Permanent Accommodation Blocks in Calabar