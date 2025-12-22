Navy hands over seized 58 bags of smuggled foreign rice to Customs

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over 58 bags of seized foreign parboiled rice to the officials of Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).



The contraband was intercepted on August 31, 2025 by the NNS BEECROFT Patrol Team stationed at Liverpool, Apapa. The team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two wooden boats laden with a total of 58 bags of suspected smuggled foreign parboiled rice.



However, the suspects abandoned the boats upon sighting the patrol team. During the handover, Commander of the NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said that the interception was part of the concerted efforts by the NN under the leadership of Vice Admiral ldi Abbas, to curtail all forms of illegal activities, particularly the smuggling of contraband and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s coastal waters.



He reiterated that the NN is committed to working with other security agencies to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain for socio-economic activities to thrive.



Udoessien, however, commended the vigilance and professionalism of NNS BEECROFT personnel and urged the public to support security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence to enhance security and safety across Lagos State.



The contraband was handed over to the Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Kehinde Alade Saliman of Western Marine Command, NCS, Apapa, for necessary action.