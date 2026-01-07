NCoS arrests two for smuggling drugs to inmates in Kano court

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Kano State has raised concerns over security breaches around court premises following the arrest of two men accused of attempting to smuggle illicit drugs to inmates at the Nomansland court complex in Kano.

The suspects, identified as Usman Khalid, 25, and Bello Musa Ahmed, 24, both residents of the Tsamiya (Breget) area of the state, were apprehended by officers attached to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, while inmates were appearing in court.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, said the suspects were caught while trying to throw Indian hemp and other illicit substances to inmates within the court premises.

“The suspects were arrested by NCoS officials attached to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, Kano, while trying to throw Indian hemp to inmates at the court premises,” he said.

The Command warned members of the public against mingling with inmates during transportation to and from court sittings, describing such actions as serious security breaches punishable under the law.

According to the statement, the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ado Inuwa, has directed that the suspects and the seized substances be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for investigation and prosecution.

“The NCoS is committed to rehabilitating and reforming inmates and will not tolerate attempts to undermine this mandate,” the statement added.

The Kano Command reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for drug-related activities within custodial facilities and court environments, urging the public to cooperate with security agencies to help maintain law and order across the state.