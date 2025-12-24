NCoS boss cautions officers against contraband trafficking, compromise

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has warned the men and officers of the Service to desist from acts capable of damaging the image of the agency.

He gave the warning at the decoration of 16,582 newly promoted senior and lower cadre officers of the Service on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwakuche, who commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a landmark achievement in terms of the highest number of officers ever promoted in the history of the NCoS, said any officer found guilty of acts of corruption will not be spared.

He said the best way to show appreciation and reciprocate the good gesture of the President is by showing “higher standards of discipline, integrity, leadership, and professionalism.”

“Let me emphasize that promotion is not an end in itself; it is a renewed call to service — towards humane custody, effective rehabilitation, public safety, and national development.

“As a Service, we must continue to grow as a disciplined, professional, and reform-driven institution worthy of public trust. Remember this: To whom much is given, much is expected,” the CG stated.

He continued: “Let me issue a strong and unequivocal warning to all officers and men of the Service: this administration has zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline, particularly trafficking, compromise, or any form of unwholesome association with inmates.

“Such actions erode public trust, endanger institutional security, and sabotage the reform efforts of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

I wish to state clearly that this administration will not condone such misconduct and will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law and relevant service regulations against any officer or staff found to be involved, regardless of rank or position.”

Giving a breakdown of the promotion, he said 11,417 were within the senior cadre, while 4,253 were junior officers.

“Specifically, 11,417 officers were promoted within the senior cadre, while 4,253 junior officers were promoted to their next ranks.

“In addition, 128 junior officers were upgraded to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC) following the acquisition of the relevant academic qualifications.

Eighty-nine (89) correctional assistants were upgraded to the inspectorate cadre upon obtaining diplomas and NCE qualifications, while 689 chief correctional assistants were converted to inspectors of corrections after successfully attending and passing the prescribed conversion course,” he explained.

The Service commended six officers who received special promotion to the rank of Inspector of Corrections in recognition of gallantry and exceptional performance.

“Your actions exemplify courage, professionalism, and devotion to duty, and they reflect the finest traditions of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” Nwakuche told the gallant officers.