NDLEA arrests 80-year-old ex-convict, seizes drugs concealed in mannequins

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an 80-year-old man, Jeremiah Isaiah Nkanta, for allegedly returning to illicit drug trafficking barely three years after he was convicted and jailed for a similar offence.

Nkanta was first arrested by the agency on December 14, 2022, and was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. NDLEA officials said he allegedly resumed drug trafficking after completing his sentence.

Following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, January 10, 2025, tracked the octogenarian to his residence in Mmanta-Abak village, Abak Local Council of Akwa Ibom State, where he was arrested with 5.7 kilogrammes of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

In another operation in Akwa Ibom State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Oron–Ibaka Road in Oron Local Council on Friday, January 9, intercepted a 37-year-old businessman, Ani Onyebuchi Romans. He was arrested while travelling with full-body mannequins reportedly meant for his clothing business in Cameroon.

A search of the mannequins revealed pills of tramadol concealed inside them, weighing 5.3 kilogrammes. The suspect claimed he resides in Cameroon and was returning there after the Christmas and New Year holidays. NDLEA said investigations revealed that the drugs were purchased in Onitsha, Anambra State, and were being trafficked to Cameroon for sale.

In Oyo State, NDLEA raids across different locations led to the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of illicit drugs. Among those arrested was 45-year-old Remi Bamidele, also known as “Aluko the Mafia”, who was apprehended at Sasa, Ibadan, with 10.696 kilogrammes of Colorado, Scottish Loud, Ghana Loud, Canadian Loud and skunk, all strains of cannabis.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Venza and a Toyota Yaris with registration number HG 06 LYD, were also recovered from him during his arrest on Thursday, January 8.

At Adegbayi area of Ibadan, NDLEA officers on Friday, January 9, arrested Adeola Toheeb, 27, with quantities of Colorado, Ghana Loud and skunk. Another suspect, Habeeb Ali, 29, was arrested at Ring Road, Ibadan, with 1.264 kilogrammes of Colorado, Scottish Loud and skunk. NDLEA said about N1.3 million in cash was recovered from him during his arrest on Saturday, January 10.

In Edo State, a dispatch rider, Osagbovo Edigin, 30, alongside Ebimi Labo, 28, and Akhimie Success, 25, were arrested on Friday, January 9, at Ihama/Airport Road GRA, Benin City, in connection with the seizure of 118 grammes of Canadian Loud and a wrap of Colorado. Another suspect, Jimoh Agbonmhegbe, 49, was arrested in Irrua with 17.552 kilogrammes of Colorado, Loud and skunk, while Evelyn Okoyomon, 38, was apprehended in Ubiaja with 930 grammes of skunk on Wednesday, January 7.

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives recovered about 4,000 pills of tramadol 225mg from a 22-year-old suspect, Nazifi Umar, in Dakwa town, Tafa Local Council. In Taraba State, another suspect, Yusuf Usman, 41, was arrested in Lankaviri, Yorro Local Council, with 100 blocks of skunk weighing 47 kilogrammes on Wednesday, January 7.

Similarly, in Adamawa State, NDLEA officers recovered about 30,950 capsules of tramadol from the home of a 40-year-old suspect, Ugwoke Chibueze, in the Bachure area of Yola South Local Council, following his arrest at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola, on Tuesday, January 6.