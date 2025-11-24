NDLEA arrests social media influencer, partner over cannabis-laced sweets in Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State have apprehended a social media influencer, Praise Nwogu, alongside one other suspect, Ebong Emem Oghosa, in connection with the production and distribution of cannabis-laced confectioneries.

The arrests were made on 22 November, following weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering targeting the online drug operation.

NDLEA Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed in a statement that the operation also led to the dismantling of an illicit online drug network run by the suspects.

Nwogu, aged 19 and a resident of Benin City originally from Imo State, was reportedly found in possession of 12 plates and one cup of brownies infused with cannabis indica.

According to Commander Ofoyeju, Nwogu was “the brain behind the online promotion with numerous videos on different channels.”

Her alleged accomplice, Ebong Oghosa, 25, a resident of Benin City from Akwa Ibom State, is believed to have been responsible for the production of the drugs. During the operation, Oghosa was reportedly found with 76 grams of cannabis sativa and 1.5 grams of Colorado, a potent form of cannabis, along with a large pan and a plate of the infused brownies.

Commander Ofoyeju stated, “The two suspects were apprehended with various confectioneries that tested positive for cannabis. The operation underscores the NDLEA’s commitment to combating drug-related offences and ensures that the law is upheld firmly against those who choose to engage in the production and distribution of illegal substances.”

He added that the arrests demonstrate the agency’s readiness to respond to evolving methods used by online drug traffickers and issued a caution to others attempting to operate under similar schemes. Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to face charges in court.

The NDLEA has also intensified efforts to curb cannabis cultivation in Edo State, with nine cannabis farms recently destroyed. Commander Ofoyeju noted that the state government and the agency are working together to implement strategies aimed at reducing illegal cannabis production while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

He further encouraged members of the public to report any drug-related activities to ensure a safer and healthier community.