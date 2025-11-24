NDLEA dismantles six drug trafficking syndicates, arrests nine kingpins

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled six syndicates, resulting in the seizure of tonnes of illicit drugs and the arrest of nine key figures across Nigeria.

The NDLEA operatives had on November 18, 2025 arrested two members of a drug trafficking organisation in Onitsha, Anambra State, as they attempted to collect a shipment containing 5.40 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, 10.70 kilogrammes of cannabis, and other drugs concealed in pressure machine cylinders imported from South Africa.

According to the Spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, a 30-year-old electrical appliances dealer, Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu, was the first to arrive for the delivery and was arrested, followed by 51-year-old Christopher Michael Ndibuisi upon his arrival.

In another operation on November 20, 2025 at the Lagos airport, the operatives intercepted a shipment that concealed 2.30 kilogrammes of cocaine among auto parts, leading to the arrest of the freight agent, Ameh Solomon, and auto parts dealer, Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface.

Meanwhile, on November 17, 2025 in Kogi State, NDLEA agents seized 4,700 kilogrammes of skunk, accompanied by three suspects and a follow-up operation in Plateau State resulted in the arrest of kingpin Marcus Danladi Dan Mangu.

Additionally, in Cross River State, a couple, Onun Okoi Okpotum, 55, and Itam Okoi Okpotum, 52, were apprehended with 4,706 kilogrammes of cannabis at their warehouse on November 19.

In Edo State, two women, Praise Nwogu, 19, and Ebong Emem Oghosa, 25, were arrested for producing and selling drug-laced brownies, while Shedrack Aminu was caught with 59 kilogrammes of skunk in Akoko-Edo.

Other notable arrests included Chinoso Emmanuel Monday, who was found with substantial quantities of various drugs and ammunition in Enugu, and Umar Adamu in Kebbi State, who was arrested with over 12,500 pills of opioids.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), commended the operatives involved in the arrest operations, emphasising the agency’ s commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.