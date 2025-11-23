NDLEA dismantles six drug trafficking syndicates, arrests nine kingpins

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled six syndicates, resulting in the seizure of tons of illicit drugs and the arrest of nine key figures across Nigeria.

On November 18, 2025, NDLEA operatives arrested two members of a drug trafficking organisation in Onitsha, Anambra State, as they attempted to collect a shipment containing 5.40 kilograms of methamphetamine, 10.70 kilograms of cannabis, and other drugs concealed in pressure machine cylinders imported from South Africa.

According to the agency, “The first to arrive for the delivery was Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu, a 30-year-old electrical appliances dealer.”

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said Uzochukwu “was arrested, followed shortly by 51-year-old Christopher Michael Ndibuisi upon his arrival.”

In another operation on November 20 at Lagos airport, operatives intercepted a shipment that concealed 2.30 kilograms of cocaine among auto parts.

The freight agent, Ameh Solomon, was arrested, leading to the capture of auto parts dealer Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface.

Meanwhile, on November 17 in Kogi State, NDLEA agents seized 4,700 kilograms of skunk, accompanied by three suspects.

A follow-up operation in Plateau State resulted in the arrest of the kingpin Marcus Danladi Dan Mangu.

Additionally, in Cross River State, a couple, Onun Okoi Okpotum (55) and Itam Okoi Okpotum (52), were apprehended with 4,706 kilograms of cannabis at their warehouse on November 19.

In Edo State, two women, Praise Nwogu (19) and Ebong Emem Oghosa (25), were arrested for producing and selling drug-laced brownies, while Shedrack Aminu was caught with 59 kilograms of skunk in Akoko Edo.

Other notable arrests included Chinoso Emmanuel Monday, who was found with substantial quantities of various drugs and ammunition in Enugu, and Umar Adamu in Kebbi State, who was arrested with over 12,500 pills of opioids.

Chairman and CEO of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Marwa (rtd), commended the operatives involved in these operations.

He said, “The coming festive season is often exploited by criminal elements.

“We have launched a relentless offensive against drug trafficking cartels across the nation to ensure that we do not let our guard down.”

The NDLEA has also intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) awareness campaigns in schools and communities, further demonstrating its commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.