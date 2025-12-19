NDLEA secures conviction of over 100 drug offenders in Niger

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State Command, has revealed that it has secured the conviction of over 100 drug offenders from January to November 2025.

The State Commander of the Agency in Niger State, Alhaji Shehu Numau Gwadabawa, gave the hint while speaking to The Guardian in Minna, explaining that the convicted drug offenders had large quantities of Indian hemp and other prohibited drugs.

He further highlighted that about 1,557 tons of Indian hemp (cannabis sativa) have been intercepted from January to November 2025 across the state.

Gwadabawa said the command, in its aggressive onslaught against drug peddlers and users, carried out a series of raids on some identified black spots where Indian hemp is being sold and consumed in Minna and its environs within the last year.

According to the state commander of the agency, the arrest and prosecution of the already convicted drug offenders was successful through the support of members of the public who provided useful intelligence to the command on the activities of some drug dealers in their midst.

He noted that the support and cooperation received from members of the public and community leaders have yielded the desired results, aiding the command’s operatives in effecting the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the drug offenders.

He disclosed that the command has launched offensive raids of black spots in Minna and its surroundings, where the Indian hemp and other illicit drugs are being consumed, adding that the raids of these black spots were identified, which necessitated the raids.

During the raids, according to the NDLEA boss, a substantial number of youths were arrested with large quantities of Indian hemp and other illicit substances believed to be hard drugs.

He elaborated that the fight against sales and consumption of illicit drugs will be curtailed to the barest level with the collective support and synergy with critical stakeholders and community leaders, through the provision of useful and vital information to the agency on the activities of drug dealers in their midst.

“With the provision of such information to the command, I’m assuring you, my operatives will swiftly go after these barons, and we will get them arrested.

“Not only arresting them, but also finding them to be in possession of the exhibit to serve as evidence that will be used for their prosecution to secure their conviction in court.

“Without such evidence and exhibits, there is nothing the agency will use as evidence in court to secure their conviction. Most of the convictions we secured were found with evidence, and the evidence was used to secure their conviction in court,” he said.

He, however, urged parents and guardians to always monitor the movement of their children so as to avoid them engaging in the consumption of drugs.

“The moment you notice unusual behaviour from your child, it is better for you to bring him to the counselling unit of the agency. Counselling is cheaper than rehabilitation.

“My warning to parents and guardians is that they should know the friends and peers of their children so that they don’t fall into the drug and Indian hemp group. By the time we arrest such children, we will not hesitate to take them into rehabilitation,” he emphasised.