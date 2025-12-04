NEDC distributes relief materials to families of slain Bauchi police officers

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has extended its condolences to the Nigeria Police Force following the death of five officers in a recent gun duel with bandits in Sabon Sara village, Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Commission also sympathised with the families of the slain officers and provided both food and non-food items to them, as well as to the officers who sustained injuries.

Speaking during the distribution of relief materials on Thursday, the NEDC Bauchi State Coordinator, Alhaji Aliyu Isiyaku, said the Commission stands firmly with the families of the deceased and the injured officers, praying that Allah grants them patience and strength during the difficult time.

Recall that on November 22, 2025, bandits ambushed and killed five police officers. The slain officers were identified as DSP Ahmad Muhammad (SID), ASP Mustapha Muhammad (10 PMF), Inspector Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF), Inspector Idris Ahmed (10 PMF), and Corporal Isah Muazu (AKU). Two others, Inspector Isah Musa (SID) and Inspector Yusuf Gambo (SID), sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to Isiyaku, “On behalf of the Executive Management of the North East Development Commission, we have been directed to deliver food and non-food items to the families of the deceased and to the injured police officers.”

He added that the items were meant to cushion the hardship resulting from the tragic incident. “We pray that Allah grants the bereaved families comfort. We also pray that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice,” he said.

The Coordinator commended the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, for his relentless efforts in maintaining security, “As we all know, Bauchi remains one of the most peaceful states in the North-East, and we commend you for this achievement. May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect you as you carry out this important mission,” he said.

He emphasised that the donation symbolised the Commission’s solidarity with both the families of the deceased and the injured officers.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, expressed deep appreciation to the NEDC for its timely intervention.

“We sincerely thank you for the kindness you have shown to us and the families of our deceased officers. We lost five of our men, most of whom were the breadwinners of their families. This support will go a long way in easing their hardship,” he said.

He appealed to the Commission to continue assisting in any way possible, especially in community support, employment opportunities, and educational support for the children of the fallen officers.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Zainab Umar, the wife of late Inspector Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF), thanked the NEDC for the gesture. She said the items would help their families during this challenging time and prayed for the souls of their husbands.

The Coordinator further explained that the relief distribution forms part of a broader intervention for individuals affected by the farmer-herder conflict in Darazo and Sade communities.

According to him, the Commission allocated 1,000 bags of rice, 1,000 cartons of spaghetti, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 500 cartons of vegetable oil, and 1,000 50-kg bags of sugar to affected residents.

Out of these items, the Commission distributed 50 bags of rice, 50 cartons of 5kg spaghetti, 50 blankets, 50 mats, and five cartons of vegetable oil to the injured police officers.

For the families of the deceased officers, the Commission provided 50 bags of rice, 50 cartons of spaghetti, 50 blankets, 50 mats, five cartons of vegetable oil, and 10 bags of sugar.