Niger recruits forest guards, urges discipline and resilience

The Niger State Government has recruited the first batch of forest guards across the 25 local councils of the state.

Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago disclosed this during a visit to the trainees at their training ground in Minna on Wednesday, 24th December 2025. The visit provided an opportunity for the governor to interact with the recruits and boost their morale.

Bago congratulated the trainees and urged them to remain disciplined and resilient, assuring them of the state government’s determination to provide all necessary support and ensure their well-being.

The governor also revealed that more recruits would be trained in batches to strengthen security across communities in the state.

The forest guard initiative is a strategic collaboration between the federal and state governments to establish a permanent, armed, and locally rooted security force aimed at reclaiming Nigeria’s forests from criminal elements and protecting the environment.