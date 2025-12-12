No death, injury in Ajebo hoodlums attack – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted media reports suggesting that a death and injuries were recorded when hoodlums invaded Ajebo community, near Agbowa in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the reports were not only untrue and misleading but highly mischievous.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to categorically set the record straight and correct the mischievous, untrue, and misleading report by ‘Newtelegraphng’ alleging that Ajebo community was invaded by armed hoodlums who destroyed properties, injured residents, and fired gunshots indiscriminately,” Adebisi said.

She explained that the incidents that occurred are a land dispute between two families within the Ajebo community that led to chaos and confusion in the village.

Adebisi stated that upon receiving the report, the police joint intervention teams comprising the Tactical Squads, the PMF Anti-Riots Police personnel, conventional police personnel from Agbowa Division, Area N Command, and other special Police units from the Lagos Police Command Headquarters as well as others stationed at Agbowa were immediately deployed to the location.

According to her, normalcy was promptly restored, and the people of the community continued to go about their normal business and other activities of livelihood.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed a prompt intervention and investigation into the incident.

Adebisi said preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbance and clashes within the village stemmed from a land dispute between two contending families, and not an attack by gunmen against the community.

“No life was lost and no injuries were inflicted on anyone or the people of the village before and during the clashes before normalcy was restored and is currently being sustained,” she clarified.

“The Command further wishes to reaffirm that there was no firing of any firearm or guns during the incident, contrary to the claims circulated in the report.

“No death or injury was also recorded, and there was no invasion of the community by any armed group from anywhere.

“The detachments of Police Officers and other tactical Squads intervened and acted swiftly, professionally, and immediately restored peace and tranquility throughout the community. Peace has since returned to the area.”

She added that the leadership of the two parties involved in the land dispute has been identified and served police invitations to report for investigation at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, immediately.

They have also been strongly warned to remain peaceful and that the police will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on troublemakers.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh, has implored and cautioned members of the public against spreading misinformation, and urged the writer of the story to desist from publishing reports that are incorrect, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary fear and panic.

He has also stressed the need for responsible reporting for the benefit of the public, while reassuring residents of the affected community, and Lagos State in general, of the command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, security, and order across Lagos State at all times.