Northern CAN condemns attacks in Kwara, Borno, Kebbi

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the rising wave of insecurity across the country, describing the recent incident in Kwara State and the killing of a Military General as painful reminders of the severe security challenges confronting both citizens and security personnel.

The Association expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara State, which left worshippers killed and several abducted, while also condemning the killing of a senior military officer, a General, in Borno State by ISWAP terrorists, and the abduction of school children in Kebbi State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Reverend Joseph John Hayab, said the association stands in full solidarity with the victims, their families, and the affected communities during this difficult period.

He noted that the pain and trauma experienced by families who have lost loved ones or have children in captivity cannot be overstated. Rev. Hayab stressed that Northern CAN is praying for comfort for the bereaved, divine healing for the injured, and the safe return of all abducted persons.

While commending the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices, the association warned that the resurgence of terror attacks appears to be a deliberate attempt to further destabilise the country. It urged the military not to allow these incidents to dampen their morale.

Hayab called on the new security chiefs and troops to intensify their operations and demonstrate a renewed determination to defeat insurgents, bandits, and other criminal networks threatening national peace.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in securing schools, worship centres, and vulnerable communities. According to him, Nigerians expect decisive action to ensure that those behind these heinous crimes are arrested and prosecuted, giving victims the assurance that justice will be served.

Northern CAN condemned the attacks in their entirety, describing them as unacceptable acts of evil that must not be allowed to fester.

The association called for stronger collaboration between security agencies, state governments, and community structures to prevent further tragedies.