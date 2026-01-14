NSCDC arrests three for alleged kidnapping, others in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in series of kidnapping, robbery and theft in the state.

Parading the suspects at NSCDC headquarters in Lafia, the state capital, the state commandant, Brah Samson Umoru, who spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Jerry Victor, said that one of the suspects, Muktar Shuaibu, a 27-year-old was arrested in Kwandere village in Lafia local government area, of the state in connection with a kidnapping-related attack.

He explained that the suspects, who were apprehended at various locations have been causing sleepless night for the residents of Ungwan Liman, Kwandere village in Lafia local government area and Bassa village, Doma local government area of the state.

According to him, the suspect, alongside an accomplice simply identified as Ogobon, who is currently at large, attacked an elderly Fulani man in Bassa village, in Doma local government area of Nasarawa state, while attempting to snatch his motorcycle.

He, however, added that the victim was rescued by passers-by, leading to the arrest of Muktar Shuaibu, who was subsequently handed over to Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Army for further investigation and prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

He revealed that the command also arrested one Haruna Jibrin, a 43-year-old from Ungwan Liman, Lafia, Nasarawa State, on January 2, 2026, for robbery and theft of tin ore minerals valued at over ₦3.5 million.

According to him, the suspect is currently cooperating with investigators and has provided useful information that will aid in the arrest of other fleeing members of his gangs.

He, therefore, disclosed that the command apprehended one Dahiru Hussaini for stealing two mobile phones and other valuables belonging to his friend, Abdusamat Hussaini, of Kauran Moyi, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution to serve as deterrent to others.

He then reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to ridding Nasarawa State of criminal elements, warning individuals involved in criminal activities to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

He used the medium to call on members of the public to continue to support the corps with timely and credible information to enhance security across the 13 local government areas of the state.