NSCDC operative fatally stabbed by mentally unstable man in Ondo

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was on Thursday fatally stabbed by a middle-aged man suspected to be mentally unstable in Ondo State.

The tragic incident occurred in the Oke-Ala community of Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Council, after two NSCDC officers were deployed following a complaint about the suspect’s disruptive behaviour.

According to local sources, the suspect’s mother had raised concerns about her son, who had reportedly battled mental instability for years and had recently become increasingly violent.

One resident said the situation escalated when the officers attempted to restrain the suspect to prevent further disturbance. In the process, the suspect allegedly overpowered one of the operatives, seized his knife, and stabbed him multiple times.

“The boy had been acting strangely and suddenly became violent, disturbing the entire area. While struggling with the officer, he grabbed his knife and stabbed him several times,” the source said.

“It was shocking because the officer was armed with a gun, and his colleague was also present, yet they couldn’t stop the attack.”

The injured officer was rushed to a hospital but later died from the wounds sustained during the attack.

Confirming the incident, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor, said the operatives were attempting to restrain the suspect with the intention of taking him to a psychiatric facility for treatment when the attack occurred.

“The incident happened while our officers were trying to take the man to a facility where he would receive proper treatment,” Aidamenbor said.

Also commenting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that the NSCDC operative died from the injuries sustained while attempting to restrain the suspect.

“Yes, it is true that the civil defence officer died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Command of the NSCDC seized 4,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from suspected smugglers attempting to move the product through illegal routes and waterways in the Badagry area of the state.

The State Commandant, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro, who paraded the recovered products, said the operation followed credible intelligence received by the Badagry Division on November 7.

He said the Division, led by its Divisional Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps Ekunola Gbenga, acted swiftly to intercept the smugglers.

“On Friday, November 7, the Badagry Division received credible and actionable intelligence about the illicit activities of some unscrupulous individuals. They swiftly took action to stop them,” Keshinro said.

He added that the suspects, known for siphoning fuel and other petroleum products, fled on sighting operatives, abandoning about 150 25-litre yellow kegs and several Ragolis containers filled with PMS.

He said additional kegs had been arranged for loading before the interception by officers of the Corps.