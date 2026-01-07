OAU student dies in sleep, campus in mourning

Tragedy struck in the early hours of yesterday when a 300-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, identified as Timilehin Adetoye Toromade, reportedly died in his sleep, The Guardian learnt.

Although circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, sources said the 18-year-old student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery passed away in his hostel while asleep.

Confirming the incident in a statement forwarded to journalists, the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, described the death as shocking and unfortunate.

According to the statement, “the management of OAU, Ile-Ife, has received with profound shock, deep sorrow and a heavy heart the devastating news of the sudden passing of an 18-year-old Part Three student of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Medicine and Surgery, who reportedly died in his sleep in the early hours of today, January 6, 2026.”

It added: “Timilehin Adetoye Toromade, with matriculation number CLI/2022/133, might have died after 2:00 a.m. because one of his roommates said he opened the door for one of them at that time.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire, on behalf of the Visitor, the University Council, management, Senate, staff and students of the University, expresses heartfelt and unreserved condolences to the bereaved family, classmates, colleagues and friends of the deceased.”

Describing the development as tragic and devastating, the statement further said: “The loss of a young life filled with promise, purpose and potential is a tragedy that words alone cannot adequately capture.

“Prof Bamire notes that the entire university community is united in grief over the untimely departure of a student who had embraced the rigours of medical training with the hope of one day healing others and serving humanity. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his peers and all who knew him.

“The university management assures the public that it is working closely with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, in line with established medical procedures.

“We are also putting in place appropriate support measures to assist students and members of the university community who have been emotionally affected by this tragic loss.

“At this moment of collective mourning, the University calls on students, staff, alumni and friends of the institution to remain calm, compassionate and prayerful, and to uphold the values of empathy and solidarity for which Great Ife is renowned.

“As a community of faith, hope and learning, we commit the soul of our departed student into the hands of Almighty God, the giver and sustainer of life. We pray that the Lord, who comforts those who mourn, will grant his family and all of us the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”