Offa LG confirms suspected ‘ordnance incident’, assures residents of safety

The Offa Local Government Council has confirmed reports of a suspected ordnance-related incident that took place at the Offa Yidi Praying Ground on December 25, 2025.

There was palpable tension in Offa, Kwara State, following explosions that rocked parts of the town late Thursday night, destroying properties and causing widespread fear. The explosions reportedly occurred at two different locations around midnight on Christmas Day.

Eyewitnesses reported that several buildings were affected in the area around the Eid prayer ground, while a second explosion was recorded near the Solid Worth Hotel, approximately a five-minute walk from the first location.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, 2025, the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, Offa Local Government, Abiola Azeez Babatunde, said the areas have been cordoned off by security agencies amid ongoing investigations.

He said the Executive Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, visited the location immediately after the incident to assess the situation firsthand and to calm the frayed nerves of residents.

”The Offa Local Government has taken note of reports circulating regarding a suspected ordnance-related incident that occurred in the precinct of Offa Yidi Praying Ground on December 25, 2025.

”The areas have been cordoned off by the security agencies amid further investigations. The Executive Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, has visited the location immediately after the incident to assess the situation firsthand.

”The Executive Chairman urges all residents of Offa to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. Citizens are advised to verify information through credible and official sources to avoid spreading fear.

”The government remains fully committed to the safety, security, and well-being of the people and will continue to work closely with relevant authorities until investigations are concluded. Further official updates will be issued once verified information is available,’ the statement read.