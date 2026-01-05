Ogun establishes 2,000 women affinity groups under NFWP scale-up

The Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up (NFWP-SU) in Ogun State has established 2,000 Women Affinity Groups (WAGs) to improve women’s access to finance, skills and social capital, with a view to enhancing their living conditions and livelihoods.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, said at the project’s kickoff that the groups were not formed for political purposes but to promote financial literacy, entrepreneurship, savings and investment, as well as economic networking among women.

The Project Coordinator, Bolanle Fadairo, described the milestone, showcased on the national Project Management Information System (PMIS), as a motivation to deepen women’s empowerment. She said the formation of the groups would create a strong economic network among women in the state to improve their livelihoods.

Fadairo said the scale of achievements recorded within six weeks demonstrated the state’s institutional readiness and commitment to women’s empowerment under the scale-up phase of the project.

“The feat reflects the visionary leadership and unwavering support of the present administration, as well as the political will of key stakeholders involved in the project,” she said.